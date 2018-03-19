Preds host baby shower for military spouses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators teamed up with Operation Homefront to throw a baby shower for five military families.

The tea-party themed shower was held at the café at Thistle Farms.

Wives and girlfriends of Preds players did all the shopping for expectant moms.

“We went out shopping and then the Preds Foundation donated $5,000 so $1,000 for each mom, so they have a lot of great gifts. We got some strollers and car seats, all the way down to diapers and little onsies and stuff,” said Kaitlyn Lanthier with the Preds Foundation.

The program managers for Operation Homefront called the event the perfect opportunity to celebrate the dedication to our country, shown by the military spouses.