Predators shutout Sabres 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pekka Rinne made 35 saves and the Nashville Predators shutout the Sabres 4-0 Monday night in Buffalo.

For Rinne it was his NHL leading 8th shutout of the season, making him a ridiculous 21-1-1 in his last 23 starts and the clear leader for the Vezina Trophy.

The game was scoreless in the second period when the Predators scored twice.

Mike Fisher deflected a shot from PK Subban and then Ryan Johansen beat Linus Ullmark for his 12th of the season.

Filip Forsberg jammed home a rebound late in the third for his 21st of the season to make it 3-0. Ryan Hartman added one more with less than a minute to play.

Nashville continues to be the hottest team in hockey.

The Predators lead the NHL with 106 points and are 14-0-1 in their last 15 games, that’s 29 of a possible 30 points.