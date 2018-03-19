MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly nine years after the deadly Good Friday tornado that ripped across parts of Middle Tennessee, one Murfreesboro family broke ground on their new home Monday.

The Lane family, who clearly remember the day the tornado turned their lives upside down, spoke with News 2 on the day of their groundbreaking.

Kim Lane said she was in Walmart finishing up her Easter shopping when the EF-4 tornado devastated her neighborhood.

“It’s a very scary thing,” she said. “There is no way of controlling a tornado. It’s going to do what it’s going to do.”

The Lane’s Doe Street home was destroyed and their son’s car was turned upside down. Lane told News 2 her son had just gotten out of the car before it was flipped over.

“They got in the bathroom, covered up with cushions and pillows and that was actually the only room in the house that was not damaged,” Lane recalled.

Now, even all these years later, Lane said she is overly cautious when severe weather is in the forecast.

“[It] very much takes me back to that time,” she explained. “I definitely have the TV on, I have phone numbers for family if it’s coming by them, I notify them and make sure they are okay. It definitely makes you realize what Mother Nature can really do.”

Now, nearly nine years later, the Lane family broke ground for their new home and a home bakery.

A mother and her baby were killed in the 2009 EF-4 tornado.

The Good Friday tornado was the first deadly tornado to hit Rutherford County since 1950.