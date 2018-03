NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The suspect in the deadly Antioch church shooting has been indicted by a grand jury.

Emanuel Samson faces 43 charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, among others.

Samson is accused of firing shots inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch last September.

One person was killed and seven others were hurt.

Samson is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

