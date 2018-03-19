Man assaults Metro officer during police transport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting an officer.

According to the report, Charles Carroll was being moved from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to the custody of Metro police after an aggravated assault warrant against him was denied.

The officer moving him reportedly noticed unusual behavior from Carrol, causing him to believe that he was a danger to himself or others.

According to the affidavit, the officer then handcuffed Carrol, but when he went to cuff his other hand he pulled it away towards the front of his body.

Police say that’s when Carol allegedly tried to strike the officer.

Other officers intervened and were able to get Carroll under control. Carol was charged with assault.