Joe Biden to speak at Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Joe Biden will speak at Vanderbilt University on April 10.

The event is open to the public and will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Langford Auditorium.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. Information on how to obtain tickets will be released next week.

Biden served as vice president under President Barack Obama’s administration from 2009 to 2017. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction on Jan. 12, 2017.

Since finishing his term as vice president, Biden has created the Biden Foundation. He and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are also the founders of the Biden Cancer Initiative. They are also continuing their late son Beau’s work protecting children from abuse with the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children.

Last year, Biden published the New York Times bestseller, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose.”