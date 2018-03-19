Human fetus found in Johnson City waste water intake

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police say a human fetus was found at the city’s Waste Water Treatment Facility.

The fetus was found by workers on Saturday in the facility’s intake flows that service the areas south of Science Hill High School into the Milligan Highway and Sinking Creek Road area.

Police said the fetus was taken to William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Police is asking the public for assistance in identifying the mother of the fetus “to ensure her safety and well-being during this time to ensure proper medical attention has been sought.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 423-434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.