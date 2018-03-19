Hero neighbor credited for rescuing kids from burning apartment; Mother charged

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County mother is behind bars and is charged with a number of felonies, including child abuse and aggravated arson.

According to a police report, Corinna Gollihue was passed out while flames and smoke filled her home.

The police chief told News 2 if not for a hero neighbor, the 24-year-old woman’s children might have been severely hurt.

Last Tuesday, around 9 p.m., Rodney Bowie said he heard a fire alarm blaring from Gollihue’s apartment.

According to his wife, Rodney ran inside into the smoke to save two children.

“He heard kids screaming,” his wife Mary Bowie said. “He went in [and] he followed the sounds of the girls screaming. I’m so proud of him. He’s a hero.”

The police report indicates the children’s mother was face down on a bed when Bowie called 91 reporting the fire.

According to the report, when authorities arrived to the scene, Gollihue was on the front steps, partially naked, inebriated and didn’t know where her children were.

“She fell on her face – I took possession of the kids,” Rodney Bowie said to a 911 dispatcher.

Gollihue is charged with child abuse and aggravated arson.

Police said the fire inside the apartment started when cookie dough was left on the stove top.