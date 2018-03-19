Calendar may say Spring but it’s going to feel like Winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring officially starts Tuesday morning, but it is not going to feel like it.

Temps will only warm into the 40s but it will feel like the 30s and even 20s by afternoon thanks to a strong northwest wind.

At the same time, we’ll see rain showers during the day but as temps drop at night they will turn to snow showers.

The snow showers continue into the Wednesday so the Wednesday AM commute will be impacted.

We could see a coating to 1″ over the Plateau and a coating is possible east of I-24.

Don’t worry, whatever we do see by Wednesday afternoon should melt as temps rebound into the low 50s.