Crews respond to hydrogen peroxide spill at Smyrna plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smyrna Fire Department and Rutherford County Office of Emergency Management responded to a hydrogen peroxide spill at the Vi-Jon plant in Smyrna.

It happened Monday and Smyrna Police Chief Bill Culbertson said 40 gallons of hydrogen peroxide spilled as workers were filling a tank at the Swan Drive plant.

Cleanup is underway.

Chief Culbertson said none of the chemical got in the storm water system or spilled into Stewart’s Creek, which runs alongside Vi-Jon.

According to its website, Vi-Jon is one of the nation’s oldest private brand personal care manufacturers.