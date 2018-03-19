Crews battle fire at Westmoreland apartment complex

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple agencies responded to an apartment fire in Westmoreland early Monday morning.

The fire began around 1:30 a.m. at Copper Ridge Apartments along Highway 52 West.

Westmoreland Fire Department said the fire began on a balcony before spreading across the building.

Four of the eight units in the building were damaged, according to Fire Chief Mark Jenkins.

No one was injured and everyone was able to escape the burning building to safety.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

The American Red Cross has been called to help assist residents with housing.

At least four different departments responded to the fire.