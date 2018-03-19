Bald eagle recovering after being shot in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bald eagle is recovering after being shot in Middle Tennessee.

The bird is being taken care of by wildlife rehabilitation facility Walden’s Puddle in Joelton.

Walden’s Puddle explained bald eagles are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which was enacted in 1918 to protect birds from humans.

The law makes it unlawful to pursue, hunt, take, capture, kill, possess, sell, purchase, barter, import, export, or transport any migratory bird, or any part, nest, or egg or any such bird, unless authorized under a permit.