2-year-old Colorado boy who was subject of AMBER Alert dies of injuries

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — A 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Saturday night has died, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies released an Amber Alert on Nain Dominguez on Saturday evening after he was reported missing by an older sibling. He was last seen with that sibling around 5:45 p.m. near Stratmoor Valley Park at 1215 Forest Road in southern Colorado Springs.

Nain was found with life-threatening injuries around 7:20 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“It was really difficult this morning, and again I don’t know the boy, but I’m sure a lot of people feel the way I do,” said Okany Rivas owner Copa Cabana.

The family of Nain told Fox 21 News, they weren’t ready to do an interview.

In the meantime, friends and acquaintances of the Dominguez family held a car wash to help out in any way they can, raising hundreds of dollars.

“The family’s least of their worries should be how they are going to work, how they are going to get the money,” said Rivas. “So we thought we should all get together and do what everyone does which is a car wash.”

Deputies said more information about Nain’s disappearance and injuries will be released as the investigation allows.