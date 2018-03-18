Witness captures man charged with critically injuring a pedestrian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a woman was in critical condition Sunday morning after being hit by a drunk driver.

The woman was walking along Murfreesboro Road near the I-24 interchange around 9 p.m. when she was hit my a passing motorist, according to reports.

Police said the driver of the car, 39-year-old Luis Arturo Centeno Tobar, drove away from the scene, but was followed by a witness who caught up with him and detained him until police arrived.

The arrest report states the driver admitted to hitting the woman and that there was windshield damage consistent with the accident.

The driver also smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test said police.