St. Patrick’s Day Sober Rides a huge success in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sheriff Daron Hall announced Sunday that Davidson County Sheriff’s Office employee volunteers provided 202 free, safe, and sober rides home overnight during the 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Sober Ride program.

The volunteers for this program do this out of concern for the community and are not paid a cent for their time.

“I am extremely proud of these volunteers who gave of their time and gave up celebrating to make sure the streets of Nashville were safe,” Hall said. “On New Year’s Eve, many of these same volunteers took people home safely and last night they helped our community again. We want to always do our part to make sure visitors and residents alike celebrate responsibly by choosing a sober ride.”