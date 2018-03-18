Severe storms likely Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for severe weather to the “Enhanced” category for much of Middle Tennessee with a “Slight” Risk elsewhere. Enhanced Risk means numerous severe storms possible with possible tornadoes (see graphic).

Even though the tornado risk is higher the farther south you are in the mid-state, a tornado is possible anywhere in Middle Tennessee. Because the Storm Prediction Center used the following words, we are putting our tornado threat impact in the high range: “Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail are expected across parts of Middle Tennessee, much of northern Alabama, and northwest Georgia. A strong tornado or two is possible during the late afternoon.”

Damaging winds and large hail are likely, as well. Cold air aloft could create widespread large hail, so you may think of parking your car in a protected area for Monday afternoon.

Although there will be showers and a few storms overnight into Monday morning, the severe storm timeline is from roughly lunchtime through the afternoon hours, extending to near sunset in far eastern counties.

People should remain “weather alert” during the day on Monday. Keep up with the radar and latest updates on our New 2 Weather App, as well as on News 2 Sunday evening 5pm & 10pm, Good Morning Nashville 4-7am Monday, and on News 2 at 4, 5, 6, & 10pm on Monday. Also follow updates on Facebook, Twitter, and wkrn.com.