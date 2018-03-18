Police ID woman shot dead by ex-husband at California mall

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of the woman and the ex-husband who shot her to death at a busy Southern California mall.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Saturday’s shooting as 29-year-old Parisa Siddiqi and the suspect as 33-year-old Kevin Crane.

Officials say she was working at a retail store at The Oaks mall in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles, when Crane shot her after an argument.

Investigators say Crane then shot himself, but survived and remained in critical condition Sunday at a hospital.

Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow said Saturday that the divorced couple has children, who were found safe.

The shooting prompted shoppers to scurry into stores and out exit doors and an hour-long lockdown.