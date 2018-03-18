Person of interest released; Memphis police still looking for baby kidnapper

MEMPHIS, Ten. – Memphis police say 19-year-old Raylon Bell, who had been positively identified as a person of interest in the Especially Aggravated Kidnapping of 10-month-old Zoe Jordan, has been released without charge.

Zoe Jordan was found safe Saturday morning, several hours after her kidnapping.

Zoe’s mother told police she left her running while she picked up an order from D’Bos restaurant located at 7050 Malco Crossing near Winchester and Riverdale at 9:13 P.M. Friday.

She told police a man jumped into the car and drove off with her daughter in her car seat, which was in the back.

The child was reunited with her mother Saturday, who police say may face charges.

Police are still looking to talk with the man seen in the photos below. Click here to watch the surveillance video.

Memphis police are urging anyone with any information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.