Middle Tennessee to see severe weather Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is possible across middle Tennessee Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening. A storm system in the Great Plains will move east overnight into Monday pushing warm, unstable air across the region. As the storm passes over Tennessee it will trigger a line of severe thunderstorms that will move from west to east. The Storm Prediction Center has an “Enhanced” Risk for much of the mid-state with a “Slight” risk elsewhere. Enhanced Risk means numerous severe storms possible with possible tornadoes (see graphic).

Even though the tornado risk is higher the farther south you are in the mid-state, a tornado is possible anywhere in Middle Tennessee. Because the Storm Prediction Center used the following words, we are putting our tornado threat impact in the high range: “Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail are expected across parts of Middle Tennessee, much of northern Alabama, and northwest Georgia. A strong tornado or two is possible during the late afternoon.”

Damaging winds and large hail are likely, as well. Cold air aloft could create widespread large hail, so you may think of parking your car in a protected area for Monday afternoon.

Although there will be showers overnight into Monday morning, the severe storm timeline is from roughly lunchtime and early afternoon in western counties near the Tennessee River, to the late afternoon along the I-65 corridor, including Nashville, to the early and middle evening hours along the Cumberland Plateau.

People should remain “weather alert” during the day on Monday. Keep up with the radar and latest updates on our New 2 Weather App, as well as on Good Morning Nashville 4-7 a.m. Monday, and on News 2 at 11am, 4, 5, 6, and 10pm on Monday. Also follow updates on Facebook, Twitter, and WKRN.com.