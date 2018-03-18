Lady Vols eliminated at home 66-59 by Oregon State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A promising season is over for Tennessee’s Lady Vols with a 66-59 loss to Oregon State Sunday in Knoxville.

The second round NCAA loss is Tennessee’s first ever at Thompson-Boling Arena ending a run of 57 home victories in the tournament.

The Lady Vols have made the NCAA Tournament eight straight seasons and this is the first time in that stretch they will miss the Sweet 16 in back to back seasons.

Tennessee (24-8) raced out to an early 17-7 lead but struggled to deal with the Beavers zone defense the rest of the way.

Oregon State (26-7) advanced to the regional semifinals for the third straight year.

Mercedes Russell finished her Tennessee career with a team leading 21 points and 14 rebounds. Lady Vols star Jamie Nared struggled all game hitting only three shots and scoring only nine points.