Indiana parents face child molesting, incest charges

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN (WISH) – A husband and wife each face more than a dozen charges amid allegations they have had sex with their three children since 2012 at various homes in Indiana.

NBC4 is not naming the parents to protect the victims.

Court records show an investigation of the mother and father began when sheriff deputies received a report Feb. 25. A woman told an officer that the couple’s two oldest children had come to visit and talked with her about “possible sexual abuse.”

Police spoke that same day with the oldest child, who said the father had advised the oldest child that “incest was a normal way of life” and “the best way to build a family bond was to have sex with your parents, particularly your mother,” court documents said.

“He (the father) also advised it was safer to have sex with people in your own family, rather than strangers,” the documents said.

The oldest child “also indicated that his mother was involved in sexual relations with the family dog.”

The youngest child was removed from the family’s home the next day. Investigators also took cellphones and computer gear from the home that day.

The youngest child told authorities that “both of her parents would do gross things in the home,” court documents said. “She was shown sexual videos and pornography and that her aunt used to bring adult things to a residence and she observed the adults would do sexual things.”

During interviews with police, the mother admitted to multiple acts of child abuse and incest with two of her children and an attempt at bestiality with a dog, the court documents showed. She said her husband “would always want to role-play and suggested mother-son sex scenarios.”

The father told police that “I am guilty of internet porn and other stuff” and described himself as being addicted to pornography, according to the court documents. He admitted to police he had downloaded and saved photos of one of his children nude from the child’s cellphone.

The father faces 18 charges including multiple counts of child molesting and incest and a count of possession of child pornography.

The mother faces 17 charges including multiple counts of child molesting and incest and a count of bestiality.