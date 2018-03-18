East Tennessee zoo rebuilding after deadly December fire

CLINTON (WATE) – After a deadly fire back in December, the Little Ponderosa Zoo near Knoxville, will be building a new facility soon. The barn fire killed more than 40 animals. Those included goats, reptiles and monkeys.

The facility will be almost 6,000 square feet and plans to start construction on Monday. The hope is to open it to the public in July. The building will house the animals displaced by the fire. There will also be a vet clinic inside.

“I never leave it. I stay with it and to love animals is to keep them and to take care of them,” said James Cox, the owner and founder of the zoo.

Dozens of families came to Little Ponderosa Zoo on Saturday and some stayed for the announcement. Jeannie Kitt has been coming here with her family for years and she was excited to hear about the plans.

“It will be great and probably better than the way it was. It was sad losing the animals but I think it will be really good,” she said.

Donations poured in after the fire. The Little Ponderosa Zoo said that money went toward the new building, replacing supplies and other needs.