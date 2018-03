CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

The collision happened near Tiny Town Road and Cainlo Drive.

No other information was immediately available about the crash or if any charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656.