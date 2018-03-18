Brie’s Best Bets for Sunday, March 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re kicking things off for Sunday at the largest bird fair in Tennessee! It’s at the Middle Tennessee State University Livestock Center.

You can check out birds of all kinds, hedgehogs, rabbits, sugar gliders, even monkeys! Best of all, it’s free!!

The Exotic Bird and Pet Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Round 3 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship is Sunday. March madness has taken over Bridgestone Arena.

The game kicks off at noon. Tickets start at $81.

The ensemble group, Chatterbird is performing classical music with a twist at 8 p.m. at Vanderbilt.

The event is open to the public and tickets are just $20. For more information click here.

The group performs classical music that skirts traditional boundaries, sliding between hip-hop and rock, avant garde and country.

You can buy tickets at the door and park for free in the West Garage through the Children’s Way entrance.