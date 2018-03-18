Autopsy of Nashville firefighter planned for Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct the autopsy of Jesse Reed’s remains Monday, according to investigators.

The autopsy will determine the cause of death for the Nashville firefighter, whose body was missing in the Tennessee River for nearly two weeks.

Reed’s Jeep ran off the road early on the morning of March 6.

Reed and his wife were both inside the vehicle. The woman escaped, but Reed did not.

A dive team found the submerged vehicle that Tuesday, but Jesse Reed’s body remained missing for 12 more days.

Police have not indicated whether foul play is suspected, but two homes were searched by authorities days after the incident.

Reed’s body was escorted back to Nashville Saturday afternoon by police and firefighters.