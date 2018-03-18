$50,000 Powerball winner in Nashville; single ticket wins massive jackpot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A single ticket was sold in Pennsylvania for the $457 million dollar Powerball jackpot Saturday night, but someone won in Nashville too.

You may not have won the big pot, but don’t toss the ticket, there were thousands of smaller winners including a $50,000 ticket sold in Nashville.

If you’re still hoping to strike it rich, there’s another big prize up for grabs Tuesday, a $377 million Mega Millions jackpot..

No information is known about the Nashville winner until the prize is claimed.