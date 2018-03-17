Two people dead after house fire in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells News Channel 11 two people are dead after a house fire in Kingsport.

We’re told the fire happened in the one thousand block of Kinzer Lane.

The call came in around 5:45 Saturday morning. When the Bloomingdale Fire Department arrived, the home was covered in flames.

Two people and a dog did not make it out.

“We do know the victims but at this point we can’t release that information due to pending notification of the families,” Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Kristen Quon said.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is still looking into what exactly caused the deadly fire.

More information will be available after the investigation on Sunday.