Teen will not be tried as adult for role in gas station murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state of Tennessee sought to try 15-year-old Trinity Quinn as an adult after she was accused in the homicide of a West Nashville gas station clerk.

A Davidson County Court order out Friday states that ‘the evidence strongly indicates that Daniel Clark initiated, directed, and carried out the criminal activities in question while Ms. Quinn was acting under the influence of Mr. Clark.’

Quinn and 28-year-old Daniel Clark were both arrested after an AMBER alert and intense manhunt after Exxon clerk John Stevens was shot to death.

Both face charges of with criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted auto theft in the death of John Daniel Stevens, the overnight clerk at the Exxon off Charlotte Pike and Davidson Road.

Clark entered a not guilty plea in January, he’s charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of John Daniel Stevens.