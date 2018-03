COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police are looking for two missing teens. Sisters Tearia and Jasmine Hatton, ages 16 and 15, reportedly left home around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they girls are believe to be together and may be passengers in a light-colored 4-door Jeep.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at (931) 388-2727.