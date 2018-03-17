Nashville man shot in the leg after confronting suspicious men

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was shot after reportedly confronting a group of burglars…

The man told police he confronted three men who were trying to break into his car at Terrace Hill Apartments on Thompson Place in South Nashville.

The victim said it just before 1:30 a.m. when he approached the suspects and one of them pulled out a handgun and fired twice, hitting him in the leg.

The suspects then ran away. Police do not have a clear description of them, but say they appeared to be in their late teens or early 20’s.

If you know anything about this attempted burglary and shooting call call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers (615) 74-CRIME or click here to access their website.