Man arrested for shooting 17-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of shooting a 17-year-old is in custody.

Officers with the Youth Violence Task Force arrested 53-year-old convicted felon John Edward Armstrong for the shooting that occurred near 40th Avenue North and Clifton Avenue.

According to police, task force members were in the area when they heard the gun shots ring out. They responded quickly and found the victim.

He was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover.

The investigation led to police identifying Armstrong as the shooter. Police stopped and arrested him after he got into a vehicle with inoperable head lights.

Armstrong is being held on $75,000 on a charge of aggravated assault. He was also convicted of a felony drug offense in 2010 and received a six year probated sentence.

Officers said the motivation for the shooting remains under investigation.