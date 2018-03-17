JOE BIDDLE: Vols down and out

No wonder 3-seed Tennessee lost a heartbreaker Saturday to 11-seed Loyola Chicago.

After a furious rally in the second half, the Vols finally evened the score with the Ramblers.

Ah, but if you believe in miracles from heaven, it was not to be for Tennessee.

Heavy odds were against them. The Loyola player who hit the game winning shot was a junior whose last name was Custer, no kin to the Custer who fell at Little Big Horn.

Clayton Custer’s jersey number is 13. Really? Unlucky number? Bah-humbug.

Custer certainly had the luck of the Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day. His jump shot bounced off the rim once, looked like it was not going in, but the Ramblers have their 98-year-old chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, on their side.

It found the net and dropped through at the buzzer to make Loyola Chicago the lone double-digit team left in the bracket.

Custer admitted he had help on the game winning shot.

“I have to give God the credit on that one,’’ Custer said, after knocking the Vols out, 63-62. “It hit the front rim, popped up in the air and it bounced in. It did take a soft bounce.’’

It sent Tennessee home with a 26-9 record.

Give credit where credit is due.

Loyola had eight players who scored. They are a team any coach would want. They share the basketball and as TV analyst and South Carolina coach Frank Martin said, “Passing leads to good shooting.’’

Custer missed only one of his five shots. He was 3-3 from the trey line. He dished out three assists and finished with 10 points. He is Loyola’s leading scorer on the season, hitting 77.3 percent of his free throws, averaging 32.6 minutes a game and carried a team high 13.4 point average.

Between Custer and Mother Jean Dolores-Schmidt, the Vols didn’t have a chance. Well, they did, but they took too many bad 3-point shots in the deciding second half. Their best player, Admiral Schofield, got in early foul trouble and sat a lot during the first half. He picked up his fourth foul with the Ramblers leading, 53-46.

The Vols backcourt took too many ill-advised shots after Loyola took a 29-25 lead at halftime.

“We knew we can play with these teams,’’ Custer said after the upset. He knew what he was talking about. Even though Tennessee was bigger under the basket and better rebounders, it was facing a well-coached team from the Missouri Valley Conference Ramblers.

The Vols will learn from this game. Fundamentals and doing the little things often out-weigh athletic talent.

Just ask Sister Jean.