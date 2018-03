FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The two men who escaped from the Franklin County Jail Thursday have been captured.

According to officials, Michael Cyree was arrested in Lincoln County a little before 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Timothy Poe was also arrested a little after 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said Timothy Poe and Michael Cyree escaped from the jail by moving an air conditioning ramp and duct work from a unit on top of the building.