HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After 12 days of searching the body of Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed has been found in the river in Humphreys County, according to Chief Deputy Rob Edwards.

The body was discovered in the water Saturday and will be escorted back to Nashville for autopsy.

Reed had not been seen since late on the night of March 5 or early on the morning of March 6.

The is a developing story. We will have updates on air and online as we get them.