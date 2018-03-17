Amber Alert issued for baby taken during car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A statewide Amber Alert is out for little Zoe Jordan, who was in a car that was stolen Friday night.

Zoe is 10 months old. She’s wearing a pink onesie and a black jacket.

The child was last seen in a 2016 dark maroon Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate X30-00S. The car was at 7050 Malco Crossing in Memphis when it was taken.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes an African American man stole the car with Zoe inside. He was wearing a red hoodie with a shiny zipper.

Anyone who sees Zoe or the car should call Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!

