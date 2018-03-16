Woman injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was injured in a shooting just west of downtown Nashville Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 25th Avenue North.

Metro police said arriving officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police she was standing outside her home when a tall, thin man fired multiple gunshots in her direction. Her vehicle was also hit by bullets.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.