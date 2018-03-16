Titans release defensive lineman Karl Klug from team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced Friday they are releasing defensive lineman Karl Klug.

Klug was a fifth round pick by the Titans in 2011.

“I really appreciate all that Karl gave to this team in his seven seasons with the Titans. He is a tireless worker, and his passion for football showed in how he prepared for and played the game. I know all of us who worked with him here wish him and his family the best moving forward,” said Titans General Manager Jon Robinson.

Klug played in 109 games for the Titans and had eight starts.

He had 26 tackles, six quarterback pressures and 1.5 sacks last season.

He told News 2 he is “at peace” with the organization’s decision.

“I’d like to thank the entire Titans’ organization for the opportunity they gave me and for all they have done for me and my family,” he said. “I appreciate all the fans’ support over the years and wish the team success moving forward.”

Klug said he is not sure what’s next for his career, but that Nashville is home for he and his family. He said retirement is a consideration.