Teen injured in north Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile was injured in a north Nashville shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers of the Youth Task Force heard several shots fired. The officers found a 17-year-old victim at 40th Avenue North and Clifton Street with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with critical injuries.

Witnesses told officers that the suspects may be two black men, wearing black and white. One is slim and one is heavyset. Police said they left the scene in a 2010 black Buick.

