TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Washington County

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Jonesborough, TN.

Jonesborough Police said they received a call around 1 p.m. about possible drug activity at a hotel on East Jackson Blvd. and Highway 11E.

According to police, officers encountered a man in the parking lot of the hotel. He then displayed a large knife and threatened to harm himself before leading officers on a foot chase.

Officers said the foot pursuit continued across East Jackson Blvd. ending soon after. Once the pursuit stopped, police gave the man repeated orders to drop the knife, but refused to comply, according to a release.

Police said at some point, the man moved towards an officer with the knife. The situation further escalated, resulting in the officer firing his service weapon, according to officials.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents said they will continue the investigation and submit their findings to the District Attorney General’s office.