SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.

Aubreyana Crawford was last seen at the Sonic on Almaville Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. She attends nearby Stewarts Creek High School.

Crawford is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or has any contact with her is asked to call Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.