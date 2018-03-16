Search for missing firefighter stretches into day 11

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Day 11 in the search for a missing Nashville firefighter has come, but police still have no sign of him.

Officials with the Humphrey’s County Sheriff’s Office said that they have not found any sign of him. Officials also stated that divers checked several areas that were possibilities but were unsuccessful.

Jesse Reed hasn’t been seen since late on the night of March 5 or early on the morning of March 6.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s office said that they would keep the search going tomorrow that will have assets in the air to help with the search.

