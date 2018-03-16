Renters warn others after falling victim to scam in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A three bedroom house with a room where she could paint – it was just what Penny Rubio was looking for.

“He gave me the code to get in and I came and looked at it and we were like, ‘All right, wonderful place, we’ll definitely take it,’” said Rubio.

Just a couple of days after Rubio and her husband moved in on Rosie Mae Court in Murfreesboro, they received an unexpected visitor.

“The company that actually owned the house showed up at the door.” Rubio told News 2. “I was at work and my husband was here and he told him that we had been scammed.”

“I never, never thought this would happen to me,” she said, adding, “Never in my life because I’ve always been cautious and scared about doing my bills over the internet and everything.”

Rubio’s natural hesitation for doing business online is the reason she said she took her time after finding the house on Craigslist.

She told News 2 she thought she asked all the right questions. After she found out she had been scammed, she admitted, there were red flags she might have missed.

She never met the man who claimed to be the landlord and talked with him primarily through text messages.

She was asked to pay $1,800 for the deposit and first month’s rent through a money gram.

“I should have known then that those were the red flags but it was just too late,” said Rubio.

She said her initial worries eased because he had the house key.

“We went over the lease and it looked legit,” she said.

She paid the money, signed the lease and moved in.

Now, just a couple weeks after unpacking, she’s boxing up her things again.

With only a few days to find a new place to live, she said she wanted to share her story to make sure something like this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to find a place or not and I don’t want anyone else to be in the same situation I’m in,” said Rubio.

Rubio said the company managing the property was willing to work with them so they could stay in the house but she and her husband didn’t qualify.

News 2 has reached out to the company for a statement, but has not heard back.

Murfreesboro police is investigating the incident as a fraud case, but as this point, there have been no arrests.

Rubio is working with her bank to try to recoup some of her funds, but there’s no guarantee she will get any of her money back.

Before renting a house online, the Better Business Bureau recommends:

Don’t wire money or use a prepaid debit card: You should never pay a security deposit or first month’s rent by prepaid debit card or wire transfer. These payments are the same as sending cash – once you send it, you have no way to get it back.

Watch out for deals that sound too good: Scammers lure in targets by promising low rents, great amenities and other perks. If the price seems much better than offered elsewhere, it may be a scam.

See the property in person: Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met for an apartment you haven’t seen. If you can’t visit an apartment or house yourself, ask someone you trust to go and confirm that it is what was advertised.

Don’t fall for the overseas landlord story: Scammers often claim to be out of the country and instruct targets to send money overseas.

Search for the same ad in other cities: Search for the listing online. If you find the same ad listed in other cities, that’s a huge red flag.

