Putnam County plans to put SROs in all schools

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leaders in Putnam County announced Friday they plan to put school resource officers (SROs) in all schools.

Currently, the county has nine schools with SROs, but is increasing its budget to add 11 officers who will work in elementary schools.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies are not only there for security, but they are also trained to respond to bullying and natural disasters.

“We are here to protect your children by any means necessary, including giving our own lives. We will not hesitate to meet danger to put a stop it. SROs are always available for students or parents for any situation they may need us for,” said Sgt. Steve Elrod.

There are just under 12,000 students enrolled in the 20 schools that make up the Putnam County school system.