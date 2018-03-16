Preds clinch playoff spot in win over Avalanche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators not only took down the Colorado Avalanche on Friday 4-2, but more importantly, clinched a playoff spot. The Preds now have 104 points and are at the top of the league standings.

It was a big game for Colton Sissons. He scored the first goal of the game to put the Predators up 1-0 in the first period. He scored again in the second, breaking the 2-2 tie, putting the Predators up by a goal.

Also adding to the scoreboard on Friday night was Filip Forsberg. He notched a goal up front in the second period and in the third period added an empty net goal.

The Predators now have 22 wins on the road this season, they’ll try to add another on Monday when they visit Buffalo.