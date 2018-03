CLARKSIVLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect in Clarksville Friday.

Police said officers have been at the home on Big Sky Drive since 12:30 a.m.

Officers from the tactical unit are on the scene.

Police said residents from the area have been removed because of the situation and that the general public is not in harm’s way.

Additional information was not released.