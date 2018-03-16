Nashville woman fights back after home break-in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman is fighting back after a home break-in.

The victim told News 2 she was angry, scared and shocked when it happened.

But her sense of purpose is now stronger. She said setbacks can often lead to solutions, and Glenda Mattox is determined to make that a fact.

“We’ve got to know one another so we know who the strangers are,” Mattox said. “That’s it.”

Since moving to the Buena Vista neighborhood, near Germantown three years ago, meeting neighbors has been her mission.

“They were pleasantly surprised that I would say, ‘hello, how are you doing?’” said Mattox. “People would say, ‘Yes, ma’am’ to me, be very courteous and friendly.”

More recently, her attitude hasn’t changed, but it has been challenged.

“Someone came up here to this door, and taking their foot, exploded it,” Mattox said describing the break-in. “They tore the whole frame out.”

It happened when she went to dinner Saturday. She said she was only gone for an hour but it was enough time for the burglars. She lost personal items, jewelry and her sense of security.

Mattox said the anger from the break in has energized her.

She told News 2 she cherishes her neighborhood and that she’ll work harder to connect.

She added the mixing of communities is what Nashville is all about.

“I’ve had people tell me repeatedly, ‘Glenda I’m watching for you,’ and I want them to know I’m watching for them too, not always in a protective way but in a helpful way,” she said.

She’s a nurse, she’s treated her neighbors, and she’s organizing them too, now connecting them through a neighborhood blog to form a watch group.

She experienced a loss, but the mission remains. And the community stands to gain.

“You should want to see mixed communities, you should want to get to know your neighbors,” she said. “That’s part of the beauty of living in a mixed city.”

If you have any information on these break-ins, contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.