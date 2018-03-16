Nashville hotels, businesses cash in on NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Watching the NCAA Tournament games in Nashville for out-of-towners comes at quite the cost.

Downtown hotels average about $240 a night, but the likelihood of one getting a room — not so great.

Almost every hotel downtown Friday night was completely booked.

To stay at a five-star reviewed home through Airbnb costs an average of about $430 night the first March Madness NCAA weekend.

But, according to Airbnb’s website, only three-percent of the listings are available.

For parking, 24-hour parking services average about $25.

Dennis Walsh of Indiana said he paid $30 for parking Friday night.

“I think it’s just a little high,” said Walsh. “I’ve been to Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Lexington, I’ve been to Atlanta. I just think it’s a bit high, but you do what you gotta do.”

“With the players giving their all and hitting big shots, it’s worth it, and that’s what March Madness is all about,” said Michael Kirby, who drove from Knoxville.

So ballpark — when you add everything up with food, tickets, a play to stay, and parking, out-of-towners are looking at at least $1,000 for the weekend to see the Tournament action in Nashville.