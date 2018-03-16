More than 200K in cash seized in South Nashville drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop led police to a South Nashville home filled with drugs and cash.

According to an affidavit, Metro police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation when the two men inside stopped the car and ran away.

The men, identified as 36-year-old Albaro Mendez and Hector Hererra, 19, were taken into custody after a brief chase.

During a search of the vehicle, Metro police reportedly discovered more than $89,000 in cash.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s home on Lyle Lane, where officers found 16 grams of heroin, over 8,000 grams of cocaine, a handgun, a rifle and an additional $127,000 in cash, according to Metro police.

While at the home, officers reportedly witnessed 43-year-old Veronica Gomez-Guerra use a key to enter the home and leave with a bag full of money.

According to an arrest report, she told officers she was told by her boyfriend to go pick up money from the home.

Gomez-Guerra was charged with possession of drugs and weapons, tampering with evidence and money laundering. Her bond was set at $53,500.

Mendez was charged with evading arrest, possession of drugs and weapons, tampering with evidence and money laundering. He is being held on a $48,500 bond.

Hererra was charged with evading arrest and money laundering. His bond is set at $5,000.