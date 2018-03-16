Marshall County H.S. puts new safety procedures in place after shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Marshall County High School has put new safety procedures in place after two students were killed in a shooting earlier this year.

The school district said Friday staff has undergone additional training, including how to conduct metal detector and bag checks, since the Jan. 24 shooting.

Eleven new employees have been hired to monitor the school grounds, watch entrances and keep an eye on students during class changes.

The number of entrances to the main building has also been limited to four and once classes start it drops to one entrance near the main office, which is under constant surveillance.

An anonymous tip line has also been set up so students can report their concerns.

The school also has two more mental health professionals, bringing the total to five, so students have someone to help support them throughout the day if needed.

The school district said it’s also looking into additional security measures, such as permanent metal detectors and X-ray machines.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope were killed in the shooting after a classmate opened fire.

Gabriel Parker is charged in the fatal shooting and remains in custody.

