Man pleads guilty to Smyrna woman’s murder

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man pleaded guilty Friday for the 2016 murder of a Rutherford County woman.

Eric Ellis was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for Kimberly Allen’s stabbing death.

Investigators said Ellis gave Allen medication to make her sleepy before taping her feet together and putting a bag over her head.

Authorities said Ellis then spent three nights in Allen’s home after he knew she was dead.

He will be 81 before he is eligible for parole.

